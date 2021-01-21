Immortals adds NaturE and Kehmicals to VALORANT lineup

Immortals has rounded out its VALORANT roster with the signings of NaturE and Rhett “Kehmicals” Lynch, the organization announced last night.

Immortals has seen plenty of turnover on its VALORANT roster for the duration of its existence. 100 Thieves snagged Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk and Quan "dicey" Tran from Immortals in October to finish their First Strike-winning roster. NRG picked up Yannick "KOLER" Blanchette and then quickly let him go. Noah "jcStani" Smith was allowed to trial for other teams before Immortals decided he was better off on its starting roster. There have nearly been more months where Immortals is adjusting to a roster change than months where the Immortals lineup is stable.

Join us in welcoming our new IGL @csNaturEE and @Kehmicals to IMT VALORANT.



With them as the final pieces to our already-stacked team, we're stronger than ever and we can't wait to show you.#IMTVAL // #WEAREIMT pic.twitter.com/sB9Q2I5g2p — Immortals (@Immortals) January 20, 2021

Immortals earned a top-eight finish during the First Strike event after a 2-0 quarterfinal loss to Envy in December.

The Immortals VALORANT roster now features NaturE, Kehmicals, Amgalan "Genghsta" Nemekhbayar, Noah "jcStani" Smith, and Andrew "ShoT_UP" Orlowski.

Related: VALORANT Patch 2.01 nerfs Jett and makes extensive changes to Split

Immortals solidified its roster at the perfect time because the VALORANT Champions Tour commences later this month. The Challengers Open Qualifier begins on Jan. 27, with Closed Qualifiers running from Feb. 4 to 7. There will be three qualfiers in total before the first stage of NA Masters, which will begin in mid-March. There will be three such cycles of Challenger and Masters events before the VALORANT Champions tournament later this year.