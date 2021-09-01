How to watch VCT Masters 3 Berlin

VCT Masters Three Berlin will begin on Sept. 10.

Sixteen teams from all over the world will be coming to the second international event in VALORANT history. The first one, VCT Masters Reykjavik, was won by North America’s Sentinels, who will also make an appearance in Berlin.

Berlin will also feature teams like Gambit Esports, SuperMassive Blaze, Acend, G2 Esports, 100 Thieves, Envy, Kru Esports, Keyd Stars, Havan Liberty, Vision Strikers, F4Q, Zeta Division, Crazy Raccoon, Bren Esports, and Paper Rex.

Here’s how to catch all the action.

The English Twitch stream can be found at Twitch.tv/VALORANT.

The English YouTube stream can be found at the VALORANT Champions Tour YouTube account.

To watch in Turkish on Twitch, head to Twitch.tv/VALORANT_esports_tr.

To watch in Russian on Twitch, head to Twitch.tv/ru_valorant.

To watch in French on Twitch, head to Twitch.tv/1pvalorant.

You’ll have to wait until Sept. 10 to watch VCT Masters Berlin. The victor of the tournament will secure their spot in VCT Champions, the VALORANT equivalent to Worlds in League of Legends, Riot’s other massive esport.

Sentinels are the reigning champions of the VCT Masters series and are already qualified for Champions. Their grand finals opponent, Fnatic, didn’t qualify for VCT Masters Berlin. The event features 14 completely new teams to the Masters competition. Only Sentinels and Crazy Raccoon qualified for both Berlin and Reykjavik.

