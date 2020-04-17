How to watch Code Green and CashApp’s VALORANT Invitational for April 17

Code Green’s first VALORANT tournament, presented by CashApp, is taking place today and it features some of Twitch’s top gamers, like Summit1g, Lirik, and more.

CashApp will be giving away $10,000 to viewers and rewarding $20,000 to the tournament winners to be donated to COVID-19 relief charities. Overall, it’s a good day to watch VALORANT on Twitch.

How to watch Code Green and CashApp’s VALORANT Invitational

The tournament begins on Friday, April 17 at 1pm CT. Here are just some of the participants in the Code Green tournament:

Summit1g

Lirik

Seagull

xQc

Myth

Jordan Fisher

imaqtpie

Cloakzy

MissHarvey

CashApp will be giving away $10,000 in the chat of its official Twitch channel where the action will be broadcast. This will be the main hub of the event.

If you want to view a specific perspective, most, if not all, of the participating streamers will be found in Twitch’s VALORANT directory. You can hop around between all of the available streams there and maybe even earn beta access.