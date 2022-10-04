At long last, one of the most anticipated and requested features is making its VALORANT debut. Included in the release of Patch 5.07 is the ability to mark a handful of in-game items as favorites, as well as an equipable “Random Favorite” for each weapon.

Players can now mark favorites in their collection for weapon skins, player cards, sprays, gun buddies, and account level borders. To better find the items you want to set as your favorites, search filters have been added to the collection page as well.

The equipable “Random Favorite” for each weapon finally gives players with expanded skin collections an opportunity to showcase their favorite skins without having to manually switch them out after every match. But how does it work?

How to set and use favorite skins in VALORANT

Beginning when Patch 5.07 goes live, any weapon skin, player card, spray, gun buddie, or account level border can be favorited from the item’s listing on your collection page. Once an item is favorited, players will be able to filter all of their cosmetic items by their favorite status so that they can view them all at once.

For weapon skins, in particular, players can go to each weapon category in their collection and equip “Random Favorite.” When you load into a match or game, you will get one of your favorited skins for that particular weapon at random. You don’t have to equip a random favorite skin for all your weapons; you can pick and choose which weapons you want randomized favorited skins for.