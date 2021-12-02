How to get VALORANT Champions Twitch drops

You only need to watch for a couple of hours.

VALORANT Champions Berlin is underway and viewers have the opportunity to earn a few in-game goodies from watching.

Twitch drops for the tournament include a VCT 2021 Spark spray and a VCT 2021 Spark buddy for your gun.

Related: VCT Champions: Schedule, scores, brackets

To get started and earn credit toward your drops, all you need to do is connect your VALORANT account to your Twitch account, which can be done through your connection settings on Twitch.

Viewers are only required to watch the event for one hour between Dec. 1 to 11 to earn the spray. And if viewers watch one hour of action during the tournament’s finale on Dec. 12, they can earn the gun buddy.

Gamers can earn credit by watching any number of participating co-streaming channels, including popular FPS player Shroud, or they can simply watch the official VALORANT channel’s live coverage.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv

Claiming your prize and checking progress can be done on the Drop Inventory page on Twitch. By going to this page, you can see how far along you are toward earning your spray. If you’ve already earned it, you’ll be able to click to claim it on that webpage as well.

To learn more about the drop campaign, you can go to its official tab on Twitch’s Drops Campaign webpage as well.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.