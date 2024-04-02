How to get the New Drip (April’s Fool) spray in VALORANT

For those of you who thought VALORANT’s ability-swapping Patch 4.1 was actually happening, well, Riot has rolled out a real gift for you in the form of a cute New Drip spray. Here’s how to get this April Fool’s item in the tactical shooter.

How to collect the New Drip spray in VALORANT

Mix up your drip this April Fools with a fresh new Spray–all you gotta do is log in. pic.twitter.com/9JXnKXniFP — VALORANT (@VALORANT) April 1, 2024

To get the New Drip spray in VALORANT, all you have to do is log in. Once you log in, you’ll be presented with the free spray. You can equip it from your Spray collection as you do for other sprays and also favorite it if you like.

The New Drip spray features an adorable depiction of Chamber staring at his hand, which has (somehow) become Harbor’s artifact. The style is in line with Patch 4.1’s light-hearted notes showcasing agent abilities getting swapped. It’s a non-animated spray restricted to pre- and post-rounds, but imagine playing with your enemies’ heads and using this spray after you kill them—perfect for celebrating April Fool’s Day.

You’ll never look at your main the same way with Update 4.1 pic.twitter.com/qvIuGCepdU — VALORANT (@VALORANT) April 1, 2024

If you didn’t receive the spray after logging in, don’t worry; just restart the game. I didn’t get mine the first time and relaunching VALORANT did it for me. If you don’t see the “spray received” page, make sure it hasn’t already been added to your collection. If not, you can always drop Riot Support a message and they will sort it out for you.

In case you are wondering what VALORANT cooked with its fictitious Patch 4.1 besides swapped abilities, here’s what the video teased:

New eye wash stations to “wash” flashes. Deception detector to detect false calls and ban players from voice chat.

Well, the VALORANT patch isn’t real, but how fun would it be to have a game mode with swapped abilities? I can only imagine.

