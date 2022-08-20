Crosshair customization in VALORANT allows players to experiment with various designs. You can make your custom crosshair or copy a design from popular professional players and community experts. While some players prefer a small Crosshair for better visibility, others tend to select bigger sizes. Having a proper crosshair can make a massive difference in an FPS shooter like VALORANT, and we recommend players experiment with the designs till they find the perfect one.

The Flower crosshair is one of the popular designs in VALORANT, and while some find it clunky, others prefer to use this for better aim. You can import the crosshair code in the game or modify its design in the Crosshair Settings tab.

Here’s how to get the flower crosshair in VALORANT.

How to create a flower crosshair in VALORANT

To create the flower crosshair from scratch, start the game, open Settings, visit the Crosshair tab, and follow the settings below:

Crosshair

Category : Setting

: Setting Crosshair Color : Yellow

: Yellow Outlines : ON

: ON Outline Opacity : 1

: 1 Outline Thickness : 1

: 1 Center Dot : ON

: ON Center Dot Opacity : 1

: 1 Center Dot Thickness : 3

: 3 Override Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset : OFF

: OFF Override All Primary Crosshairs with my Primary Crosshair: OFF

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines : ON

: ON Inner Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Inner Line Length : 3

: 3 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset : 3

: 3 Movement Error : OFF

: OFF Movement Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Firing Error: OFF

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines : ON

: ON Outer Line Opacity : 0

: 0 Outer Line Length : 1

: 1 Outer Line Thickness : 9

: 9 Outer Line Offset : 2

: 2 Movement Error : OFF

: OFF Movement Error Multiplier : 1

: 1 Firing Error: OFF

How to import crosshair codes in VALORANT

The quickest method to get a new crosshair design is to import its code in VALORANT.

Here is a code for the flower crosshair:

0;P;c;4;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0t;1;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1t;9;1l;1;1o;2;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

To import the flower crosshair code, follow the steps listed below: