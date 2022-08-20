Crosshair customization in VALORANT allows players to experiment with various designs. You can make your custom crosshair or copy a design from popular professional players and community experts. While some players prefer a small Crosshair for better visibility, others tend to select bigger sizes. Having a proper crosshair can make a massive difference in an FPS shooter like VALORANT, and we recommend players experiment with the designs till they find the perfect one.
The Flower crosshair is one of the popular designs in VALORANT, and while some find it clunky, others prefer to use this for better aim. You can import the crosshair code in the game or modify its design in the Crosshair Settings tab.
Here’s how to get the flower crosshair in VALORANT.
How to create a flower crosshair in VALORANT
To create the flower crosshair from scratch, start the game, open Settings, visit the Crosshair tab, and follow the settings below:
Crosshair
- Category: Setting
- Crosshair Color: Yellow
- Outlines: ON
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: ON
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 3
- Override Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset: OFF
- Override All Primary Crosshairs with my Primary Crosshair: OFF
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: ON
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: OFF
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0
- Firing Error: OFF
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: ON
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Length: 1
- Outer Line Thickness: 9
- Outer Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: OFF
- Movement Error Multiplier: 1
- Firing Error: OFF
How to import crosshair codes in VALORANT
The quickest method to get a new crosshair design is to import its code in VALORANT.
Here is a code for the flower crosshair:
- 0;P;c;4;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0t;1;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1t;9;1l;1;1o;2;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0
To import the flower crosshair code, follow the steps listed below:
- Open Settings in VALORANT, and move to the Crosshair section
- On Crosshair Profile, you will find a download icon that says Import Profile Code
- Copy and paste the crosshair code in the Import Profile pop-up
- Click Import to add the crosshair to your profile