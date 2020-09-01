How to fix VALORANT “VCRUNTIME140_1.dll is missing” error after downloading Patch 1.07

Frustrated VALORANT fans may be having difficulty jumping into the game after downloading today’s patch. Thankfully, there might be a fix.

A post on the VALORANT subreddit details a fix for an error that reads “VCRUNTIME140_1.dll is missing from your computer” and fails to launch the game. The VALORANT Twitter also issued a statement explaining that Riot is working on a fix and outlining a solution in the meantime.

We're aware of the "VCRUNTIME140_1.dll missing" error affecting some of you after deploying Patch 1.07. A fix is on the way! In the meantime, you can work around the issue by downloading the appropriate runtime from Microsoft here: https://t.co/AFoafxSI4P — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 1, 2020

Here’s how to fix the patch error.

Players first need to visit the Microsoft website to download the appropriate Visual C++ Runtime. To determine which file to download, open up your PC’s System Information. Next to “system type,” it should tell you whether your computer is an x86, x64, or ARM64-based PC.

Screengrab via Microsoft

After downloading the file, a prompt will ask you to restart your computer. Once your computer starts back up, the issue should be resolved and you’ll be able to launch VALORANT.

If this fix doesn’t work, players can try reinstalling the game from the VALORANT website. And if all else fails, Riot should be issuing a hotfix soon.