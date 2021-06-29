How to fix VALORANT Error Code 40

Just like all live service games, VALORANT has a slew of issues that plague the game, and Riot Games has included error codes that will give players a bit of information about what specific problem they are dealing with.

One of the most common error codes is Error Code 40, which typically only pops up when the VALORANT game servers are experiencing some form of problem. Once Error Code 40 pops for a player, it will usually be accompanied by a message saying there is an error “connecting to the platform” and asking players to restart their VALORANT game client.

Because this is a platform and server issue, the actual problem is on Riot’s end and not something that players can fix themselves. There are several things you can try to see if it was just a one-time error rather than a complete outage for the game, however.

Restart the VALORANT game client

Check the VALORANT server status on the official Riot website

Check your internet connection/restart your internet

Restart your PC

If none of the above work to fix the issue, you will just need to wait until Riot fixes things on its end. This could take some time, but just keep an eye on the VALORANT support pages and server status checker.