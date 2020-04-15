How to enable drops for VALORANT

VALORANT drops were reserved for only the most accomplished streamers on Twitch when the closed beta for Riot’s five-vs-five tactical shooter launched on April 7. But just a week later, the devs have had a change of heart, and are now giving everyone— big, or small—their moment in the spotlight.

Beginning April 14, all VALORANT Twitch streamers can drop closed beta access.

For the time being, this is applicable for streamers from the U.S., Canada, Europe, Turkey, Russia, and CIS, but additional regions, including Brazil, LATAM, and Korea will be added in the near future.

The change doesn’t mean they’ll be an increased number of drops, but it will give viewers the option to watch any VALORANT stream to be eligible for the beta.

Here’s how to enable drops

Enabling VALORANT drops works in a similar fashion to receiving them.

All you need to do is link your Twitch account with your Riot account and switch on your stream. When you next load up VALORANT, the “Drops Enabled” tag should activate, and drops will be enabled.

If you haven’t signed up for the beta already, create a Riot account, link your Riot account to your Twitch, and watch VALORANT Twitch streamers. When you finally get access, it’s your time to shine.

The game is free-to-play and is slated for a summer 2020 official release.