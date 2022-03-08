Hiko on 100T’s roster struggles: ‘We were really considering Cryo and Zander’

Hiko went on stream to reveal some details behind some of 100 Thieves’ 2022 struggles, including the VALORANT team’s intended lineup.

Hiko revealed that there were a number of options that 100 Thieves was looking at in 2022, and two players, in particular, were very high up on that initial list.

“We were really considering Cryo and Zander but then we were also considering some other people,” he said.

Zander has become one of the breakout stars for Version1 in the 2022 VCT season. Version1 have a 4-0 record in the VCT 2022: NA Stage One Challengers Group Stage and have already qualified for the playoffs. His role as the in-game leader has transformed Version1 in 2022 and they’re one of the strongest contenders to qualify for VCT Masters in April.

100 Thieves have made a number of changes throughout the 2022 season. After they kept the initial core of Hiko, Asuna, and Ethan, 100 Thieves added former Team Liquid IGL ec1s and FaZe Clan’s Babyj. After week two of the Stage One Challengers Group Stage, however, 100 Thieves dropped both players.

In their place, 100 Thieves attempted to claw their way back when the org got TSM’s Bang and the Pioneers’ jcStani on loan. Though by Hiko’s statements, these two players might not have been the first choices for the lineup.

“I can’t really say who exactly, but this person or this duo would be joining us and we had to delay up to the point where Cryo already got signed as XSET and Zander to V1 obviously. Sucks that all this happened the way it did,” Hiko said.

While the new roster was able to 13-0 ex-Limit in the Knights Arena Monthly in late February, this did not transition into the VCT circuit, where struggles eventually eliminated 100T from the Stage One Challengers.

Now, with some time off before Stage Two, it’s unclear what 100 Thieves will do with this lineup and if the org will choose to make more changes or try and help the roster synergize.

100 Thieves are still winless after four weeks of NA VCT Challengers One and will look to end their tournament on a high note when they take on Evil Geniuses in their final match on March 12.