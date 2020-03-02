Here’s what platforms VALORANT will be available on

The day is finally here. Riot Games has officially pulled back the curtain on VALORANT, formerly known as Project A, its upcoming competitive first-person shooter game.

Taking cues from other popular FPS games like Counter-Strike and Overwatch, VALORANT blends round-based gameplay and unique, ability-based characters with precision shooter skills to create a game that’s aimed to reach the top of the genre.

Image via Riot Games

“Set on a near-future Earth, in ​VALORANT​ you choose from a global cast of agents, all hailing from a real-world location and culture,” Riot’s description of the highly-anticipated game reads. “Each agent brings a unique set of tactical abilities they can use to gather information, fortify locations, scout for enemy intel, breach defensive sites, control territory, and more. Abilities create unique tactical opportunities for you to take the right shot.”

With all the hype behind the newly-announced game, many gamers are undoubtedly wondering where it can be played. Thankfully, Riot revealed just what platforms VALORANT will be playable on.

What platforms will VALORANT be available on?

As of today’s announcement by Riot, VALORANT will only be coming to the PC platform. This will likely be a big disappointment to many console players around the world, but Riot’s vision of the game fits best on PC.

The company’s focus on VALORANT is to make a highly-competitive, fair, and smooth FPS game. Riot’s promise to deliver 128-tick servers with less than 35 MS ping for at least 70 percent of players globally will be lofty. But with the proper PC infrastructure, it’s possible.

This doesn’t mean that VALORANT won’t come to consoles at some point in the future. But for now, the game will be confined to PC.

VALORANT is due to release in summer 2020 and it will be free-to-play.