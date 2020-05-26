Here’s how to open the B Teleporter on Bind from the exit with Sova’s Arrows

Teleporters in VALORANT are usually a one-way trip, but Sova’s expertise with his bow can help circumvent the problem.

One enterprising Sova player, Fickle_Platypus, has figured out a consistent way to open the B teleporter on Bind from the exit. It’s a clever way to preemptively scope out the high traffic area and to prevent your opponents from blindsiding you while your team is defending the bomb site.

The first step is to perch yourself on top of the boxes that are tucked away in a corner besides the exit of the teleporter. Once you jump up onto it, some precise measurements will need to take place.

Fickle_Playtypus lines up the left side of his HUD with an off-colored brick that juts out to the right.

When questioned on how to accomplish the trick while on non-native resolutions, Fickle_Platypus offered up another tip. The cursor placement can be seen to roughly align with the curvature of the middle leaf, with the bottom dot of the crosshair slightly covering a space in the leaf.

The center of your crosshairs should be above the topmost leaf of the middle tree, while the bottom should be slightly touching it

Then, tap yourself forward, and make sure that you don’t pan or tilt your character. You have walked the requisite distance when the topmost part of your reticle is barely brushing the top edge of the broken brick in the middle.

Then, set your arrow to bounce twice, jump, and fire the Bolt. Done right, the arrow should eventually bounce and find its way into the teleporter, opening up the exit and giving you a brief window to enter the chamber.

Fickle_Platypus proceeded to use the trick rather consistently during matches. If your team is trying to make its way into the A bombsite, your opponents might try and flank you using the teleporter. Fickle_Platypus managed to catch them completely unaware twice, with the opposing player barely registering the possibility that the enemy Sova had managed to enter the room from the other side.

Other commenters have also offered up possible uses of the trick, such as when your Spike gets stuck in the teleporter and your opponents are restricting your access to the entrance. This could certainly help save your round and potentially, win a close game.

Related: Does VALORANT have MMR?

The trick works with both Recon and Shock Bolts, so there’s additional utility present. If you know there’s somebody present in the teleporter and you want to give the awaiting player a shock of his lifetime, a Shock Bolt might snag you a sweet kill.