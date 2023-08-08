Riot Games is set to push a new update for VALORANT on Aug. 8, which focuses on a few quality-of-life changes to the game’s store and tweaks to the behavioral warning messaging system.

On top of these changes, Patch 7.03 will also fix some minor bugs that have been affecting VALORANT. The white line that appeared on Player Portraits after they used an Ultimate will be gone and players from all regions will be able to follow the calendar of VALORANT Champions via the Esports Hub as the time and days have been fixed.

If you were looking for some balance changes, unfortunately, no adjustments have been made this time around. This means that Jett, Killjoy, Fade, and Viper are still some of the best agents in VALORANT.

Without further ado, here are the VALORANT Patch 7.03 notes.

VALORANT Patch 7.03 Store updates

From this update onwards, you’ll be able to immediately favorite your new weapon or accessory right after you purchase or unlock a battle pass or event pass item. Previously, you’d need to visit your Inventory and search for the owned weapon skin or accessory item (Gun Buddies and Sprays) to favorite it. As is apparent, this change intends to save you some hassle.

Similarly, you’ll also be able to navigate to a Spray in the Collections tab right after you purchase or unlock it.

VALORANT Patch 7.03 Play behavior updates

Riot added party text mutes for players that received text mutes and improved the visibility and readability of the behavioral warning messaging system through with some formatting changes.

VALORANT Patch 7.03 Bug fixes

Riot fixed some minor bugs that were affecting VALORANT. Most notably, you’ll be able to check the days and times of VALORANT Champions matches via the Esports hub regardless of your region. And the Player Portraits won’t be bugged anymore after an Ultimate is used.

The white line that popped up on Player Portraits after an Ultimate was used has been fixed.

The shield’s number value will no longer appear in red in the shop like it was happening upon damage or when buying it back.

The font issue where Greek Tonos didn’t render for Account Names has been fixed.

The VOIP Ducks Flavor VO bug has been fixed This setting that reduces in-game sounds to prioritize team comms wasn’t working as intended.

The schedule in the Esports hub will now show the correct time and days. This feature wasn’t working properly due to wrong time conversion.

