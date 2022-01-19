The Ares has been changed once more following its recent buffs.

Riot Games will introduce Patch 4.01 to VALORANT today. It’s not a major update, but the devs have done a second round of changes to Ares, a weapon that was buffed in Patch 4.0.

The buff to the machine gun made the weapon “noticeably stronger,” according to the devs, and saw the Ares become a more popular choice in games. The changes in Patch 4.01 will increase the price of the Ares from 1,550 to 1,600 and increase its pitch recoil. The way the bullets spread has also been changed. Moving forward, it will be far more beneficial to use the Ares while crouched.

Aside from the Ares, the VALORANT devs also made changes to the game’s melee. The right-click hitboxes are now 1.5-times larger and the left-click hitboxes are now larger than a right-click. From now on, the targets closer to the center of your tactical knife will get hit first.

Moving on from some of the gameplay aspects, Riot has added a new section called the Muted Word List, where players can type words or sentences that they personally don’t want to see in-game. This was implemented because some players found a way around Riot’s automated bad word detection system to be toxic to others.

Here are the full notes for VALORANT Patch 4.01.

Weapon updates

Ares

Price increased from 1,550 >>> 1,600.

Pitch recoil increased.

Spread changed from 0.8 >>> 0.7 after 10 bullets to 1.0 >>> 0.7 after 13 bullets.

Crouch benefits spread and recoil reduced from 40 percent >>> 25 percent.

Melee (but for real this time)

Right click hitboxes are now 1.5x larger. Left click hitboxes are now larger than a right click and have a slightly longer range too.

Targets closer to the center of your knife attacks will get hit first, so you still have precision if you need it.

Bonus: Knifing walls now have instant feedback when slicing up walls (predicted on the client side).

Bugs

Weapons

Fixed a bug where the Origin collection idle Animations weren’t playing for some levels and variants in Spectator mode.

Esports features

Fixed an issue where observer player hotkeys would change after side-swap.

Performance

Fixed an issue where performance charts that require NVIDIA Reflex were displayed and could not be hidden.

Social updates