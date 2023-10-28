Here are the early VALORANT 7.09 PBE patch notes

The latest PBE patch for VALORANT has made its way into the game for the weekend, bringing no major overhauls but instead, smaller changes that could alter gameplay for a few key agents.

The 7.09 PBE also includes a small nerf to one of the game’s most controversial weapons, alongside a few changes to some agents’ furry friends. Riot developer Jo-Ellen Aragon posted the latest patch notes on Reddit.

Here are the preliminary patch notes for patch 7.09, which is live on the VALORANT PBE server until Oct. 30.

Early VALORANT Patch 7.09 changes

Agent changes

Cypher

Cypher’s likely had many errors in VALORANT. Image via Riot Games

Trapwire, one of Cypher’s signature sentinel abilities, is getting a huge buff in this PBE update. Trapwire will now concuss an enemy caught in its line in half the amount of time it used to, from a three-second delay down to a 1.5-second delay. This will give enemies less time to break the wire before it concusses their teammates.

In addition, the slow effect caused by being tagged by a trip wire will now last longer, from 0.75 seconds up to two seconds.

Lastly, and maybe the coolest new change to the ability, is that Trapwire is no longer single-use. If you manage to catch an enemy in the wire, it will now re-arm itself in order to catch someone again.

The preliminary 7.09 PBE patch notes describe the changes to Cypher as a push to buff not only him but sentinel agents as a whole by strengthening their utility. Though some other sentinel agents like Sage have a utility that is far more difficult to destroy, Cypher in particular struggles from having gadgets that are generally easy to counter.

The easiest ability to work your way around in Cypher’s kit is undeniably his Trapwire. This small gadget is a useful tool to watch flanks and other areas your team can’t have eyes on as you work toward an objective. On the defensive side, carefully placed Trapwires can completely give away your enemies’ attack strategy.

Jumping over or crouching under it is the best way to avoid a Trapwire completely, but a tactical piece of utility from a variety of other agents can destroy it in an instant. This is why Riot is implementing some changes that will hopefully serve to make the entire ability stronger.

Skye

The changes to both Skye and Fade correspond directly to the intended outcome of the changes to Cypher’s Trapwire.

Skye’s Trailblazer, the ability used when she sends a creature forward to scout for her, will now have an updated hitbox when interacting with Trapwire. When the wire is “placed at mid-height,” the Trailblazer dog will simply go under the wire instead of triggering it or destroying it.

This is a small buff to Skye’s dog in that it can now go through certain Tripwires without being detected, but it also means that sending a Trailblazer alone might not break the wire itself, leaving the job to another teammate.

Fade

Both Skye and Fade’s dogs have been buffed. Screenshot via Riot Games

Similar to the changes to Skye’s Trailblazer, Fade’s Prowler creatures are receiving similar treatment. Prowlers will have an updated hitbox that allows them to go under Cypher’s Trapwires placed at head height and above wires placed at foot height.

Neither changes to the hitbox of Trailblazer or Prowler will affect their hitboxes when the “dogs” are shot at.

Raze

Raze is getting an overall nerf in 7.09 that has nothing to do with Cypher and his Trapwire shenanigans. Her nerf will focus on pieces of her utility that players occasionally place haphazardly, and instead refocus the abilities to require more precision.

The agent’s Paint Shell grenade now has a reduced explosion radius and damage radius. The primary blast will now have a 5.5-meter range instead of six meters and will deal a minimum of one HP of damage instead of 15 HP. The secondary blast now has a 5.25 meter radius instead of six meters, and will also deal a minimum of one HP of damage instead of 15 HP.

In addition, the Paint Shells will now do less damage to pieces of utility, with the 250 percent multiplier being lowered to 100 percent.

These changes will accumulate in less “accidental” carnage from Raze grenades and will require a more calculated strategy in order to actually land kills with the ability.

Raze’s satchels, or Blast Packs, are also getting a nerf. The Satchels will now not deal damage until they have been fully armed, with the arm time being increased from 0.5 seconds up to 1.5 seconds.

Weapon changes

The biggest weapon change this time around is for the Judge, the best shotgun in the game. Even though the weapon is better than the Bucky, its weaker shotgun counterpart, the focus of VALORANT play doesn’t usually revolve around incredibly close-range interactions, causing this weapon to throw a wrench in the game’s identity over the last few months.

The maximum mag size of the Judge is being reduced from seven bullets down to five. In addition, the weapon will now be much less effective when moving, with the bullet spread being increased when both jumping and running while shooting. The jumping spread is increased from 1.25 to 2.25, while the running spread is increased from 0.1 to 0.75.

Premier changes

This patch will introduce a bucketload of new changes to VALORANT’s Premier mode. Patch 7.09 will now add timeouts, practice queue (scrimmages), and overall matchmaking changes.

Riot has also reduced the number of points teams will need to qualify for playoffs back down to 600 from 675. There will also now be an uneven number of teams in each Premier zone to support the infrastructure of teams in each particular region.

Riot has also introduced a new Team Creation Window that is aimed at making things easier for teams to find new players and vice versa.

To top it all off, your Premier team will now have an evolving crest that changes with you throughout each stage to reflect your performance.

Bug fixes

A small audio bug has been fixed which was causing footstep noises to be heard when players detached from a rope, even when they held the Shift key.

If you have access to the PBE, jump in this weekend to test all of the new changes for yourself. Otherwise, you can expect most of the changes to go through with patch 7.09 next week.

