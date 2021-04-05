Here are the 8 teams competing in the NA VCT Stage 2: Challengers One main event

The NA VCT Stage Two: Challengers One closed portion is up next after a thrilling weekend of VALORANT.

Perennial favorites and VCT Masters One champs Sentinels won't be among those heading to the closed portion of the event, though. They were defeated by BBG, an up-and-coming team led by strong IGL Jake "POACH" Brumleve.

FaZe Clan, who faced off against Sentinels in the grand finals of VCT Masters One, also failed to qualify. Their hyper-aggressive style was good enough to peel a map off Version1 but not enough to take home the ultimate victory.

The teams that have qualified for the NA VCT Stage Two: Challengers One main event are:

100 Thieves

Immortals

Built By Gamers (BBG)

Cloud9 Blue

XSET

Envy

Version1

ANDBOX

Going by previous results, either 100 Thieves or Envy should be the favorites to win the event and qualify for the next closed portion of the qualifier. They've both been strong for quite some time and have weathered the storm of new teams in this iteration of the VCT Challengers event.

Going by recent results, the favorites could also be Immortals, BBG, and Cloud9 Blue. Immortals have been a powerhouse for some time and are capable of winning anything at any time. BBG look revitalized under the leadership of POACH and Cloud9 Blue defeated a good Gen.G team 2-0 in a solid fashion.

Don't count out the rest of the teams, either. ANDBOX are strong, as are XSET and Version1.

As a reminder, the ultimate prize in these Challengers events isn't winning them, it's qualifying for the first international VALORANT LAN competition in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The matches for this event will begin on April 8 at 2pm CT.

