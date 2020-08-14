Hazed’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

James “hazed” Cobb retired from professional Counter-Strike in May 2020 after competing for over 10 years. But instead of turning his back on the first-person shooter genre for good, the 31-year-old jumped right into VALORANT.

When most players reach a certain age, their reactions slow down and their aim gradually deteriorates. Younger and hungrier players take up the reins, leaving veterans to the wayside. Hazed, though, has only gotten better with age.

Alongside OPer and TSM star Matthew “Wardell” Yu, Hazed is one of the squad’s most consistent players. He frequently top frags, leading his team from the front.

Here’s Hazed’s full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.31 eDPI 248 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 500 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G Pro Wireless

Crosshair settings

Color Yellow Inner Lines 1 / 4 / 2 / 4 Outlines Off Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 /0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Space Bar Ability 1 E Ability 2 Q Ability 3 C Utlimate Ability G Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Keyboard

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity On UI Quality Low Bloom On Vignette Off Distortion On Vsync Off First Person Shadows OOn Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

Map settings