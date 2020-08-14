Hazed’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

James “hazed” Cobb retired from professional Counter-Strike in May 2020 after competing for over 10 years. But instead of turning his back on the first-person shooter genre for good, the 31-year-old jumped right into VALORANT.
When most players reach a certain age, their reactions slow down and their aim gradually deteriorates. Younger and hungrier players take up the reins, leaving veterans to the wayside. Hazed, though, has only gotten better with age.
Alongside OPer and TSM star Matthew “Wardell” Yu, Hazed is one of the squad’s most consistent players. He frequently top frags, leading his team from the front.