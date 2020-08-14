Hazed’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Learn from one of TSM's finest.

James “hazed” Cobb retired from professional Counter-Strike in May 2020 after competing for over 10 years. But instead of turning his back on the first-person shooter genre for good, the 31-year-old jumped right into VALORANT.

When most players reach a certain age, their reactions slow down and their aim gradually deteriorates. Younger and hungrier players take up the reins, leaving veterans to the wayside. Hazed, though, has only gotten better with age.

Alongside OPer and TSM star Matthew “Wardell” Yu, Hazed is one of the squad’s most consistent players. He frequently top frags, leading his team from the front.

Here’s Hazed’s full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI800In-game Sensitivity0.31
eDPI248Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate500Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G Pro Wireless

Crosshair settings

ColorYellowInner Lines1 / 4 / 2 / 4
OutlinesOffOuter Lines0 / 0 / 0 /0
Center DotOffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpace Bar
Ability 1E
Ability 2Q
Ability 3C
Utlimate AbilityG
Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Keyboard

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingNone
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOn
UI QualityLowBloomOn
VignetteOffDistortionOn
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOOn
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOn
Minimap Size1.2
Minimap Zoom0.8
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesOnly in Buy Phase