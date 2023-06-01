Hardstuck VALORANT friends might not be the best, but they’re the most fun to play with

There are lots of different ways to enjoy VALORANT, and the fun only multiplies with friends. A VALORANT fan with a Bronze stack recently shared a video filled with funny moments that may also be the reason why they can’t climb up the ranked ladder.

From forgetting the melee button to forgetting to share action plans within the team, the following clip summarizes most of the five-stacks in VALORANT ranked matches.

While team games like VALORANT often thrive on their competitive aspects, it’s essential to continue having fun, as it’s what everything comes down to.

Between 2012 and 2018, I was stuck in a loop where I dedicated every bit of my spare time to improving at Dota 2, my favorite game. I would ditch friends and family because none of them took the game as seriously as me.

Despite enjoying the thrill of competition, I never achieved the things I set out to do. It took me six years to snap out of this loop, and by then, I came to the sad realization of finding out that all my friends and family, who always wanted to play with me, had moved on.

My little sister was also on the verge of getting sucked into the same hole after growing up watching me grinding through the ranked ladder day in and out. By that point, the only thing I could do was to make sure that she didn’t make the same mistake that I did and instead enjoy the camaraderie of her friends, playing five-stacks while laughing until the sun rose.

In hindsight, I regret trading hours of fun for a grind that turned out to be a dead-end street. My experience shouldn’t scare off anyone from trying to go pro or achieve the highest honors on the ranked ladder, though, but it should serve as a reminder to stop once in a while to smell the proverbial daisies.

