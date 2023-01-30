Graphic designer details concerns about VALORANT agent’s recently ‘washed out’ skin tone

To celebrate Lunar New Year, the VALORANT devs have been regularly posting on their official Twitter account, sharing a new lore story that involves Neon, Sage, and Jett, three of the Asian agents in the game. The three of them are traveling on what they are calling a “Lunar New Year adventure.”

Though this is a great way for the game to highlight its diversity and celebrate a major international holiday, one graphic designer called out the artwork featured in the Lunar New Year posts for whitewashing one agent’s skin tone.

“I didn’t want to talk about this but I feel like as a Filipino it’s irresponsible if I don’t talk about it,” said Twitter user Uberchain, who was vocally supportive of Neon’s release early last year. “This happens in fanart all the time but this is official art of Neon.”

I didn't want to talk about this but I feel like as a Filipino it's irresponsible if I don't talk about it:



Neon's skin tone looks washed out in Riot's LNY23 takeover. I've considered lighting & other factors. Left is 2022, right is 2023.



Idk what to say. I'm sorry but I'm sad pic.twitter.com/5LfTYGQU7f — uberchain (@uberchain) January 29, 2023

Other agents in the game, Reyna and Raze, for example, are often featured in fan illustrations with a lighter skin tone. But for official artwork to have this discrepancy is disappointing for many fans who finally felt represented by the game’s first Southeast Asian character.

Let’s take a look at some of Neon’s past artwork versus her most recent portrayal in the 2023 Lunar New Year story. This picture (below) is from 2022.

No matter where we go, we are still a team. pic.twitter.com/1t1efdLkpM — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 5, 2022

In this image, where Neon, Sage, and Jett call Brimstone, Omen, and Killjoy back at the VALORANT headquarters, it’s clear Neon has a darker skin tone than both Sage and Jett. In contrast, here is the recent Lunar New Year image (below) that has sparked the most critique from fans.

Image via Riot Games

Neon has a significantly lighter skin tone here. Uberchain said in her post that she had “considered lighting and other factors,” but still couldn’t get behind the recent images of the Filipino agent.

I really hesitated on talking about it but today I had to pull out the colour dropper and try to understand



My theory is the flats looked right but they used Color Dodge or Overlay for their lighting; it added more contrast to the shading but blew out the highlights & midtones pic.twitter.com/QQhNELD9DP — uberchain (@uberchain) January 29, 2023

EnvarStudio is GREAT, I love their art style



But it seems as if the colourist this year is using Color Dodge or Overlay for lighting, and the problem is it's highlighting Neon to the point where she looks the same skin tone as Sage and Jett



I can't tell who's who in this shot pic.twitter.com/wpXhLrU9OQ — uberchain (@uberchain) January 29, 2023

Neon’s addition to VALORANT in early 2022 was a huge milestone. She was also added alongside League of Legends champion Zeri, who is also Filipino. At the time, many Filipino fans, content creators, and designers expressed how happy they were that there was finally representation of Southeast Asia in a mainstream game.

While many games with large playable character rosters like VALORANT usually have an Asian character, they are more often Japanese, Korean, or Chinese than Southeast Asian. Neon represents a group of people often left out of mainstream games, and lightening her skin tone, though maybe unintentional, takes away from the integrity of her character.

Some responses to uberchain’s thread included other players asking why they were generalizing Filipino people as having darker skin.

But, the problem is not that Neon doesn’t “look Filipino,” it’s more that Riot is not being consistent with the particular Filipino character they created. Art of Neon before this point has consistently shown her with a darker skin tone, something many players appreciated. Thus, it feels disappointing to see that going away.

“Idk what to say,” uberchain said in her tweet. “I’m sorry but I’m sad.”