Giants Gaming confirms 2022 VALORANT roster

Giants Gaming officially revealed its new VALORANT roster for the 2022 VCT season today. The Spanish organization will debut an almost entirely new group ahead of the upcoming year of competition.

Giants opted to re-sign long-standing Spanish player Adolfo “Fit1nho” Gallego and surround him with an entirely new roster. The org has added Batuhan “russ” Malgaç (former SuperMassive Blaze), Ondřej “MONSTEERR” Petrů (former Team Heretics), Fabian “Quick” Pereira Gomez (former Movistar Riders), and Adam “Jesse” Čtvrtníček (former LDN UTD). It also acquired former Heretics/SMB coach Tanishq “Tanizhq” Sabharwal.

The Giants VALORANT roster in 2021 failed to make a big impact until late in Stage Three. After officially signing both Štěpán “Ambi” Beránek and David “Davidp” Prins, they reached the Stage Three Challengers Playoffs for EMEA but were reverse swept by G2 Esports just one win away from reaching Masters Berlin.

In late November, Giants released Aaro “hoody” Peltokangas and Johan “Meddo” Renbjörk Lundborg, who coincidentally later joined G2 for the 2022 VCT campaign. Giants released both Ambi and Davidp a month later.

Russ is the only player on the new Giants roster with any international VALORANT LAN experience after competing with SMB at Masters Berlin, where they fell in the group stage after losses to Vision Strikers and eventual world champions Acend.

The new-look Giants team will seek to reach the first closed qualifier for EMEA Challengers Stage One, either by invite or via open qualifiers. That closed qualifier begins on Jan. 13.