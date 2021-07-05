Giants benches VALORANT in-game leader Boo

He had been playing for the Spanish organization since January.

Giants Gaming has moved its VALORANT captain Ričardas “Boo” Lukaševičius to the inactive lineup, the Lithuanian player announced today.

The roster change comes just five days after Giants were eliminated by Rix.GG in the EU VCT Stage Three: Challengers One open qualifier round of 16, even though they were considered the favorites heading into the series. “Giants VALORANT team needed a change and as a result, I was benched from the active roster,” Boo said in a statement before thanking his former teammates and coach.

My journey on @GiantsGaming comes to an end as I was benched.

Thank you all for the memories and the support ❤️

I am looking for a new team with clear goals, a hardworking environment and healthy atmosphere as I know I can contribute a lot.

My statement: https://t.co/nCC5YQmIY4 — VGIA Boo (@DievasBoo) July 5, 2021

Boo had been a part of Giants’ VALORANT roster since Jan. 16 when the Spanish organization picked up him, Vincent “Happy” Schopenhauer, Aaro “hoody” Peltokangas, and Daniil “pipsoN” Meshcheryakov, who were playing together under the tag Orgless. Giants, however, have only had mixed results so far. Their best result was a semifinal run at the LVP Rising Series Two in June.

The Lithuanian in-game leader is still under contract with Giants, but he’s already looking for a new team. “I am looking for a team with clear goals, a hardworking environment, and a healthy atmosphere as I know I can contribute a lot to that kind of team,” Boo said. He’d like to remain as a captain moving forward and is comfortable with Sova, Skye, Sage, KAY/O, and Breach.

For now, Giants’ VALORANT lineup is down to just four players and a coach: Johan “Meddo” Renbjörk, Adolfo “Fit1nho” Gallego, Michał “MOLSI” Łącki, hoody, and pipsoN, who was brought in as a player and moved to a coaching role in May.

