Gen.G parts ways with PureR

After shortcomings in the qualifiers for the North American VALORANT Champions Tour, Gen.G has released Bryce “PureR” Lovell from its roster.

The American player leaves the squad after a month and a half. PureR joined Gen.G on April 15 alongside former 100 Thieves player Noah “jcStani” Smith. But due to failing to qualify for VCT 2022: NA Stage Two Challengers, the team will continue to make changes to the lineup.

Thank you @PureRedfish for the effort and heart you gave to #GenGVAL. We wish you the best in your future moves and know you'll kill it wherever you go. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/oJDppkU5xg — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) June 6, 2022

In a post on social media, PureR said he regrets the team didn’t get more time to work together on achieving their goals and that the last couple of weeks didn’t go as intended, despite performing well in scrims. “Definitely didn’t go as we planned in the VCT qualifiers. We never got to show what were capable of until it was too late,” he said.

Since PureR joined Gen.G, the squad participated in two open qualifiers for the VCT 2022: NA Stage Two Challengers. In the first one, they fell short against Luminosity and 100 Thieves. They started the second one with a victory over VIRTUOSO, but were defeated and eliminated from contention by Built By Gamers Academy.

With the way the VALORANT circuit works, Gen.G won’t have any other chances to advance to Challengers in North America, meaning they won’t be able to represent the region at international tournaments, which will take place in Copenhagen and Istanbul later this year. The team are now looking to prepare for third-party events from Riot, which should take place between October and December.