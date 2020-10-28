Gen.G is searching for an all-women VALORANT team

The organization is now searching for "the best untapped female talent on the planet."

Gen.G is officially recruiting for the organization’s new all-women VALORANT squad, the team announced today. This also means that the org’s current partnership with Bumble has been extended following the creation of the first all-women professional Fortnite team last year.

“It’s cool to see that the gaming scene has evolved for women since we launched Team Bumble,” Gen.G Fortnite pro Madison “Maddiesuun” Mann said. “As we discover new talent, we’re pushing towards an environment where women gamers are not treated as separate, but are given the full opportunity to scrim and develop their skills.”

Maddiesuun will be helping the team look for up-and-coming, talented female VALORANT players to add to Gen.G’s roster. She’ll also be looking for possible candidates to join the org’s growing group of content creators.

Gen.G’s general manager Nate Stanz also said the team is “laser focused on finding the best untapped female talent on the planet.” When the roster is finally locked in, the team will be integrated into the North American competitive scene as quickly as possible.

This means that the all-women squad will play scrims with and against the current Gen.G competitive team. The team recently competed in the NSG x Renegades Invitational and reached the quarterfinals before being eliminated by Moon Raccoons.

“At Bumble, our mission is to empower women around the world to make the first move in every facet of their lives,” said Julia Smith, Bumble’s head of U.S. partnerships. “We are excited to expand Team Bumble and continue our work with Gen.G in an effort to empower women gamers and create a safe and supportive community for them to come together.”

Recently, Cloud9 debuted its own all-women VALORANT team called C9 White. The team consists of some of the highest-ranked players in NA and the roster reached the top 32 of the VALORANT First Strike tournament.

Anyone interested in testing their skills and trying out for the team can send an email to VALORANT@geng.gg with gameplay clips and any other relevant information.