G2 to reportedly replace pyth with keloqz

G2 Esports is set to make another VALORANT roster change ahead of VCT Stage Three. The team led by Oscar “mixwell” Cañellas will bench Jacob “pyth” Mourujärvi to open space for the arrival of Wassim “keloqz” Cista, according to a report by French website 1pv.fr.

The European team already made an overhaul following a streak of mixed results that culminated in the squad missing the VCT Masters Two Reykjavík event. G2 let Patryk “paTiTek” Fabrowski, Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks, and Aleksander “zeek” Zygmunt go and replaced them with the Heretics duo of Auni “AvovA” Chahade and Žygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas, as well as Jose Luis “koldamenta” Aranguren from Acend earlier this month

It appears that pyth hasn’t managed to adapt to this new lineup, according to 1pv.fr’s report, which has affected his individual level of play. Pyth and the rest of the team concluded that it’s best to go their separate ways, according to 1pv.fr’s sources, with the Swedish player being moved to the bench after some complicated weeks of practice.

G2 wouldn’t be replacing a sentinel player for another, though. Instead of doing that, mixwell would be the one taking the sentinel role on some maps, leaving the Jett role vacant for another player. Keloqz, a main duelist, used Jett in 87.5 percent of his matches recorded on VLR.gg, so it’d make sense if he took on that role for G2 as well.

Keloqz, a 18-year-old French player, was last seen playing for Megastitut, a non-sponsored team that he helped win the VALORANT Open Tour France Spring qualifier, finishing ahead of teams such as Vitality, EXCEL, Ballista, and Entropiq. He put up some impressive performances in the tournament and finished with a 1.46 K/D, the highest at the event. He left the Megastitut lineup right after the event and has been waiting for offers in free agency since.

If this move is confirmed, we’ll see how it’ll affect mixwell’s individual game. The 25-year-old in-game leader has been one of the best players on G2 using Jett and would reportedly have to adapt to a new role. After the initial roster changes were made, the organization said it was looking to become the best and wants to win the VCT Masters Three Berlin in September.

