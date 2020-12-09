G2 to reportedly bench davidp from its VALORANT lineup

G2 is set to part ways with David “davidp” Prins, one of its VALORANT players, according to a report by French website 1pv.fr.

The possible roster change comes after G2’s disappointing performance in the First Strike Europe tournament earlier this month when G2 lost to Heretics in the semifinals. G2 thought about releasing Jacob “pyth” Mourujarvi as well, but the Swedish player will remain in the lineup at least for now, according to 1pv.fr’s report.

Davidp was the last player to join G2’s VALORANT roster, having been signed at the end of July. The former CS:GO pro helped G2 win several tournaments, including the WePlay! Invitational in July, the Allied Esports Odyssey in August, and the BLAST Twitch Invitational in September.

The team apparently is looking for an in-game leader after the setback at First Strike Europe and the players are planning to move to Berlin so they can practice from G2’s esports office.

There aren’t many in-game leaders available in free agency right now, however, unless G2 tries to pick up someone from another shooter game like CS:GO or Overwatch.

G2 was one of the first big esports organizations to sign VALORANT players and dominated the European scene up until the First Strike tournament. The organization is expected to make an official comment in the coming days, according to neL from 1pv.fr.