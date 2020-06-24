G2 signs former CS:GO player Patitek to VALORANT team

G2 Esports made its second VALORANT signing today.

Former CS:GO player Patryk “Patitek” Fabrowski has joined the organization following his semi-professional CS:GO career. This means that G2 has acquired two VALORANT players after the organization signed Oscar “mixwell” Cañellas on June 16.

He carried @CarlosR to the G2 Ignition Series Final. He must be good!



Welcome @G2Patitek! pic.twitter.com/7VOPFLsY42 — G2 Esports (@G2esports) June 24, 2020

Patitek recently finished second in the G2 Esports Invitational alongside his new boss Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez. The 20-year-old star stood out with his mechanics and skill, which were likely adopted from his time in CS:GO.

The Polish player is looking for greener pastures in VALORANT since he was VAC banned in 2015. This means he couldn’t compete in any Valve-sponsored events like Majors, the biggest tournaments on the CS:GO calendar. Over the last few years, however, Patitek has competed at the semi-professional level with teams such as Izako Boars and x-kom.

Patitek is hailed as arguably the best Polish VALORANT player, but he believes he’s one of the best VALORANT players in Europe. “I can say with confidence that I’m the top five best player in EU right now,” Patitek said in an interview with TheSpike.gg.

Patitek will join Mixwell as the two players on G2’s VALORANT team right now. The organization will likely reveal the other players on the roster in the next few weeks.