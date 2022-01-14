G2 reportedly to start Keloqz over Mixwell in upcoming VCT qualifier

European organization G2 is expected to start duelist Cista “keloqz” Wassim over Oscar “Mixwell” Cañellas in the VALORANT Champions Tour stage one week two qualifier, according to a report by 1pv journalist Guillaume “neL” Rathier.

The French player’s participation has not been confirmed, however, according to the VCT website. G2 will likely confirm his participation in the upcoming tournament within the next few days since the second qualifier is set to begin on Jan. 17.

Keloqz has been the duelist who’s practiced with the team while Mixwell was absent, according to the report. Mixwell was the starter for G2 during the most recent VCT stage one qualifier, which is set to continue today.

G2 was invited directly to the closed qualifier of the first VCT stage one qualifier, which meant they didn’t have to face off against some weaker opponents in the open qualifier. But G2 were defeated by Team Vitality in the upper bracket of the closed qualifier yesterday and Alliance in the lower bracket, which eliminated G2 from the event.

Keloqz was moved to the inactive G2 roster in December following a joint-last place finish in the second Red Bull Home Ground tournament, which concluded on Nov. 8. G2 were eliminated in the group stage following defeats to BIG, Futbolist, and Team Liquid.

G2, known as one of the biggest organizations in Europe, also failed to qualify for VALORANT Champions, the most anticipated VALORANT event of last year. G2 had to slug through the last chance qualifier, which took place in October 2021. But G2 lost to Team Liquid and Guild, which ended their 2021 season in the VCT.