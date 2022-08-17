VCT Champions 2022 is gearing up to get started later this month and is the culmination of all of the exciting international VALORANT competition that fans have seen throughout the year. One team will be crowned the best in the world, and it may be the last time fans see some of these teams in international competition until 2024.

The competition begins on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and it concludes with a grand final on Sunday, Sept. 18. Teams will start out in group stages where they will have to be one of the top two teams to move into the playoff bracket. Those who come out of groups through the winner’s match will be seeded higher and start later on in the playoff bracket.

There are four groups and four teams in each group. The two winners of their first match will move on to the winner’s match, and the two losers will play in the elimination match. Whoever wins the winner’s match goes into the top seed of the playoff bracket from their group. The loser of the winner’s match moves on to the decider match. The team that wins the elimination match will have to win the decider match to move on to the playoff bracket, and the loser of those matches will be eliminated.

Here are the teams that have qualified for Champions and what groups they were slotted into.

Group A

Paper Rex – APAC

EDward Gaming – East Asia

Leviatán – LATAM

Team Liquid – EMEA

Group B

OpTic Gaming – NA

BOOM Esports – APAC

ZETA DIVISION – JP

LOUD – BR

Group C

FunPlus Phoenix – EMEA

KRÜ Esports – SA

XSET – NA

XERXIA – APAC

Group D

DRX – KR

FURIA Esports – SA

Fnatic – EMEA

100 Thieves – NA

VCT Champions 2022 full schedule

All times are listed in CT.

Aug. 31

9am – PRX vs EDG

12pm – LEV vs TL

Sept. 1

7am – Zeta vs LOUD

10am – OpTic vs BOOM

1pm – Group A winner’s match

Sept. 2

7am – DRX vs FURIA

10am – Fnatic vs 100 Thieves

1pm – Group B winner’s match

Sept. 3

7am – XSET vs XERXIA

10am – FPX vs KRU

1pm – Group D winner’s match

Sept. 4

7am – Group C winner’s match

10am – Group A elimination match

1pm – Group B elimination match

Sept. 5

9am – Group D elimination match

12pm – Group C elimination match

Sept. 6 – Dark Day

Sept. 7

9am – Decider match 1

12pm – Decider match 2

Sept. 8

9am – Decider match 3

12pm – Decider match 4

Sept 9 to 13 – Two matches each day, 9am and 12pm, playoff bracket matches

Sept 14 and 15 – Dark Days

Sept. 16 – 9am Upper final/lower semifinal

Sept. 17 – 9am -Lower final

Sept. 18 – 9am – Grand final