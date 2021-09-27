Fracture will be disabled in VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifier

Fracture, the newest map in VALORANT, will be disabled in the VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier, Riot Games announced today.

The EMEA Last Chance Qualifier gives eight teams another chance to secure a spot in the VCT Champions tournament in December. Seven teams, including notable names like Guild Esports, Team Liquid, and G2 Esports, earned their spot by accumulating EMEA Circuit points. In contrast, Anubis Gaming earned their spot by winning the Strike Arabia Championship: Finals. Only one team will secure a spot in Champions, while the rest will watch from the sidelines.

#VCT Update: Fracture will be disabled for the Last Chance Qualifiers. — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) September 27, 2021

And today, it was confirmed that Fracture will be disabled in the upcoming Last Chance Qualifier event. Fracture is the most recent map in VALORANT and teams haven’t had much time to learn and adapt to the new environment. To avoid any issues, the map won’t be featured in the LCQ, allowing teams to focus on the existing map pool.

Other regions haven’t announced if they’ll disable Fracture for their LCQ events. There are three other LCQ events for North America, Asia, and South America.

Related: Understanding Fracture, VALORANT’s stark departure from traditional map design

Fracture has received mixed reviews from the player base since it has a unique layout that’s significantly different from other maps. Fans will have to wait longer to see the best teams in the region compete on the new map, but it will likely be included in the Champions map pool.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.