Former VALORANT pro wins gold medal in swimming at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Rowan “magnetbrain” Crothers, a former professional Australian VALORANT player, recently won a gold medal for freestyle swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Crothers formerly played with team Pants Down, which competed in the Oceanic region from June to November 2020. The team’s last match was in the Rise of Valour: Swiss Stage, where they lost against Legacy Esports in round five low. They also competed in other notable events like the Australian Esports Network Tournmanet and ORDER Oceanic Open.

Congrats to former VALORANT Pro, Rowan Crother @magnetbrain, who recently captured gold in swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. https://t.co/NOS0Uwh24B — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 30, 2021

But VALORANT isn’t the only sport Crothers competes in at a professional level. This year at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, he represented Australia in the men’s 50m freestyle and won the gold medal. Crothers also secured a silver medal in the men’s 100m freestyle, which is still an incredible accomplishment. This wasn’t the first time Crothers represented Australia in the Paralympics, either. He also competed in the 2016 Rio Paralympics. But this is the first time he’s won a medal.

Crothers has cerebral palsy, which is a neurological condition that affects an individual’s ability to move. Crothers didn’t let this significant health issue affect him from reaching the highest competitive VALORANT tier or bringing home a gold medal.

It’s unclear if Crothers plans on returning to professional VALORANT, but winning a significant tournament would be a nice complement to his recently earned gold medal.

