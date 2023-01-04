Former 100 Thieves VALORANT head coach joins Evil Geniuses’ Game Changers staff

Former 100 Thieves head coach Jovanni “Jovi” Vera has joined a new VALORANT team following his stint with an EU mix team known as The Barbers, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Jovi is set to join Evil Geniuses as the head coach of the org’s Game Changers team, which will alleviate interim head coach Christine “potter” Chi of her duties. Potter will continue to coach the male Evil Geniuses roster, which is set to compete in the Americas international league.

Jovi, who helped lead OpTic Gaming to a victory at Stage One Masters in April last year, is set to add a few players to the roster following ongoing trials. At time of writing, Juliana “showliana” Maransaldi, Melisa “theia” Mundorff, and Stefanie Jones are under the organization.

Evil Geniuses GC competed in the VCT GC Series Three North America, which took place in October last year. The team had a disappointing performance with a loss to Complexity GX3 in the first round of the upper bracket and a defeat to Misfits Black to end their run in last place.

The organization parted ways with former head coach David “Xp3” Garrido in November last year alongside both Amanda “rain” Smith and Emmalee “EMUHLEET” Garrido.

EG entered Game Changers in August last year, slightly later than most organizations that had built up a reputation in the region such as Cloud9 or Shopify Rebellion. EG signed the former Dignitas Female roster on Aug. 4.

Jovi is set to enter his second head coach position following his release from 100 Thieves last March.