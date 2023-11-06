FNS’ settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Valorant FNS Champions 2022
Image via Riot Games

The storied career of Pujan “FNS” Mehta has likely amounted to a stack of fans for the VALORANT pro. So if you’re looking to be like FNS, here are his key binds and crosshair settings.

He’s dabbled in multiple esports but made his home in VALORANT. Mehta’s donned the Envy, OpTic, and NRG jerseys throughout his three years in the esport, and will likely stick around in the higher tiers of competition for years to come.

FNS has been the mastermind in a wide selection of teams. He helped push his prior OpTic squad to second place at VALORANT Champions 2022, and remained a consistent force in the community since.

He’s recreated the same magic in other squads like NRG. FNS and his American NRG squad placed fourth in Champions Tour 2023: Masters Tokyo, losing in their first bout to the eventual winners and cruising through the lower bracket.

Odds are these settings will change over time, but we’ll keep them updated as regularly as possible. 

All of FNS’ VALORANT settings

Mouse Settings

DPI400
Sensitivity0.55
Scoped Sensitivity1
eDPI220
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input BufferOn

Crosshair Settings

Cypher in VALORANT cutscene on a computer
Write these numbers down. Image via Riot Games
ColorGreen
Crosshair Color#00ff00
OutlinesOff
Center DotOff
Show Inner LinesOn
Inner Line Opacity1
Inner Line Length3
Inner Line Thickness2
Inner Line Offset2
Movement ErrorOff
Firing ErrorOff
Show Outer LinesOff
Movement ErrorOff
Firing ErrorOff

Keybind Settings

WalkL-Shift
CrouchL-Ctrl
JumpSpace Bar
Use ObjectF
Equip Primary Weapon1
Equip Secondary Weapon2
Equip Melee Weapon3
Equip Spike4
Use Ability 1C
Use Ability 2Q
Use Ability 3E
Use Ultimate AbilityX

Video Settings

Resolution1920×1080
Aspect Ratio16:9
Aspect Ratio MethodFill
Display ModeFullscreen
Multithreaded RenderingOn
Material QualityMedium
Texture QualityMedium
Detail QualityMedium
UI QualityMedium
VignetteOff
VSyncOff
Anti-AliasingMSAA 2x
Antiotropic Filtering2x
Improve ClarityOn
Bloom On
Distortion Off
Cast ShadowsOff

