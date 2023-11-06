FNS’ settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

The storied career of Pujan “FNS” Mehta has likely amounted to a stack of fans for the VALORANT pro. So if you’re looking to be like FNS, here are his key binds and crosshair settings.

He’s dabbled in multiple esports but made his home in VALORANT. Mehta’s donned the Envy, OpTic, and NRG jerseys throughout his three years in the esport, and will likely stick around in the higher tiers of competition for years to come.

FNS has been the mastermind in a wide selection of teams. He helped push his prior OpTic squad to second place at VALORANT Champions 2022, and remained a consistent force in the community since.

He’s recreated the same magic in other squads like NRG. FNS and his American NRG squad placed fourth in Champions Tour 2023: Masters Tokyo, losing in their first bout to the eventual winners and cruising through the lower bracket.

Odds are these settings will change over time, but we’ll keep them updated as regularly as possible.

All of FNS’ VALORANT settings

Mouse Settings

DPI 400 Sensitivity 0.55 Scoped Sensitivity 1 eDPI 220 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input Buffer On

Crosshair Settings

Write these numbers down. Image via Riot Games

Color Green Crosshair Color #00ff00 Outlines Off Center Dot Off Show Inner Lines On Inner Line Opacity 1 Inner Line Length 3 Inner Line Thickness 2 Inner Line Offset 2 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off Show Outer Lines Off Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Keybind Settings

Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee Weapon 3 Equip Spike 4 Use Ability 1 C Use Ability 2 Q Use Ability 3 E Use Ultimate Ability X

Video Settings