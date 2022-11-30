Fnatic’s former VALORANT clutch king eyes Ascension in 2023 after release

The 26-year-old is looking to join a franchised team or fight his way through Ascension.

French VALORANT player Enzo Mestari has left Fnatic two months after he was placed on the bench and is now an unrestricted free agent heading into 2023, the organization announced today.

Enzo initially joined Fnatic on loan from Alliance in March and stood in for Boaster’s men at VCT Masters One Reykjavík in April. He fully joined Fnatic in May and helped them finish fourth at VCT Masters Two Copenhagen in July and reach the quarterfinals at VALORANT Champions in September. During his stint with the organization, Enzo most notably had an ace against FunPlus Phoenix on Haven in the VCT EMEA Stage Two grand finals in June.

Never forgetting that 1v5 Haven Ace. Wishing you all the best going forward, Enzo.



Once Fnatic, #ALWAYSFNATIC. pic.twitter.com/EcxtPplalS — FNATIC (@FNATIC) November 30, 2022

Enzo was benched following the end of VALORANT Champions alongside James “Mistic” Orfila as Fnatic started rebuilding its roster for the franchising program in 2023. He averaged 158.4 ACS and 106.8 ADR with Fade, one of his most-played agents, over the past three months, according to VLR.gg.

The French player has been looking for offers since his benching in September, but now, he’s no longer under contract with Fnatic, which could help facilitate a deal. “[I’m] willing to win in franchised league or reach it through Ascension,” Enzo said on Twitter today.

Enzo played for Team HyP, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Alliance prior to joining Fnatic this year. It’s unlikely he’ll get to play in one of the franchised leagues right now since almost every organization in Europe and North America has settled on their rosters for VCT 2023.