Fnatic won the VCT LOCK//IN trophy, but it didn’t make it home in one piece

The trophy to symbolize the emphatic victory by European team Fnatic at VCT LOCK//IN was broken during the flight home.

Today two of the Fnatic players that were victorious at VCT LOCK//IN complained to airline British Airways after they discovered the trophy had been mishandled during the transit on the way home.

Derke, Fnatic’s star duelist, said on Twitter that a baggage worker may have taken the trophy from the case and broken it. Teammate Chronicle said it was “impossible” to break when the trophy was in the case.

Someone took the trophy from our case and broke it during British airways baggage transit 😂 pic.twitter.com/ijGkXitXfm — FNATIC Derke (@Derke) March 6, 2023

The VCT logo, which was green to symbolize Brazil as the tournament hosts and represents the theme of LOCK//IN, was destroyed. Several of the pieces were broken off but it seems the body remains intact.

It’s unclear if British Airways employees mishandled the fragile package or if it was intentionally destroyed.

At the time of publication VALORANT developers and tournament hosts Riot Games has yet to comment on whether a replacement will be shipped to Fnatic.

The trophy was meant to represent the emphatic victory over Brazilian champions LOUD at the first international tournament of the year. Fnatic were almost reverse-swept by LOUD but managed to come back and win the match on the last map, Icebox.

The victory at VCT LOCK//IN was the first time Fnatic had won an international tournament in VALORANT, despite being close multiple times. In-game leader Boaster expressed his emotions after the victory with a teary post-match interview.