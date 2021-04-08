Fnatic signs MAGNUM and Derke to VALORANT roster

The roster is complete ahead of the Challengers Two qualifiers.

Just under a week after benching two of its players, Fnatic has signed both Martin “MAGNUM” Peňkov and Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev to its main VALORANT roster.

The two players will make their debut with the black and orange in the Challengers Two open qualifiers starting on April 10.

Announcing two changes to our VALORANT roster.



Welcome to Fnatic @just_magnum and @derkeps 👊



🖤🧡 — FNATIC (@FNATIC) April 8, 2021

MAGNUM last played for the HOMELESS stack after spending five months with Enterprise Esports. Meanwhile, Derke most recently competed with the Russian squad CrowCrowd that placed third in the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021 CIS Stage One Masters event before being acquired by Fnatic in this deal.

The duo will replace Muhammad “Moe40” Hariff and Kostas "tsack" Theodoropoulos on the team’s main VALORANT roster. Moe40 officially left Fnatic yesterday, while tsack is still listed on the organization’s inactive roster for the time being.

With this signing, Fnatic has finalized its roster ahead of the next stage of the VCT, where the squad will try to qualify for the Masters Two finals. The organization failed to qualify for Masters last season, falling to Ballista Esports in Challengers Three.

