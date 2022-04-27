FaZe introduces new VALORANT roster

The team will start their journey in VCT Stage Two later this week.

FaZe Clan has officially announced its new VALORANT roster that will make its competitive debut in the VCT North American Stage Two Challengers event on Friday, April 29.

The new roster includes former Rise players Phat “suapamen” Le and Kevin “POISED” Ngo alongside Jake “Poach” Brumleve, Quan “dicey” Tran, and Andrej “Babybaby” Francisty.

VALORANT fans can expect to see a fresh set of faces on the FaZe roster as the team heads into stage two of the VALORANT Champions Tour. Babyjay remains a veteran player for the organization alongside former 100 Thieves player Dicey, who joined the team in January. The team is now complete with three new players, including supamen and POISED, who previously competed for Rise.

Dot Esports previously reported that FaZe was in the “closing stages” of a deal for the former Rise players alongside Ryan “shanks” Ngo, who wasn’t revealed in the announcement video but is likely joining as a content creator.

FaZe most recently competed in the Knights Circuit Monthly tournament in April, making it to the semifinals before being eliminated by TSM. The team swept Zero MarksMen Black and beat Soniqs 2-1 before facing TSM, showing they have potential.

The new FaZe roster will make its official competitive debut on April 29 at 5pm CT in the VCT NA Stage Two Challengers Open Qualifier.