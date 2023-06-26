Fans claim sneaky Riot change is forcing Deadlock to the top of VALORANT’s meta

The VALORANT player base believes Deadlock’s arrival has come at the perfect time… but perhaps it’s too perfect. The newest agent’s debut begins as Episode Seven commences, and with it have come new theories, including that Riot’s recent magazine update might’ve actually been to give Deadlock prerelease buffs.

The Phantom and Vandal’s maximum ammunition was reduced as part of Riot’s 6.11 patch at the beginning of this month to combat a spray-and-pray meta. However, only yesterday did the community connect the dots, in a Reddit thread on June 25.

Deadlock’s ultimate requires a full magazine to destroy. Because of this, players think the “real reason” behind the ammo changes was to set Deadlock up for the best debut possible.

Some gamers are already on the front foot too, whether the theory is actually true or not, and are creating strategies to combat Deadlock’s imminent release. The simple but effective method of buying an Odin instead of regular rifles should be enough to keep ammo reserves high, according to the VALORANT fandom.

On the flip side, others are already forcing Deadlock into compositions to take full advantage of her early meta-breaking strength.

Some gamers suggested a VALORANT roster including Deadlock, Sage, Harbor, Cypher, and Reyna might be the go-to once she drops. The sheer number of walls would be infuriating to play against, according to others.

That could eventually lead to a new “wall meta” in ranked play.

VALORANT’s newest season commences on June 27, 2023, and is set to bring sweeping changes to the meta. Players can also expect VALORANT’s take on Team Deathmatch to arrive at the same time, with three maps created for the mode.

All eyes will be on Deadlock and how she lands in the meta in particular, and whether that ammo change really did do enough to make her a beast early.

