Excel benches ozzy and elllement from VALORANT lineup

Excel Esports’ active VALORANT lineup has been depleted to just three players following the removal of Oscar “ozzy” Scott and Dragan “elllement” Milanović today due to mixed results.

The European pair joined Excel together in January 2022 alongside the additions of Egor “chiwawa” Stepanyuk and Patryk “paTiTek” Fabrowski, and have been moved to the bench after unsatisfactory results in the VALORANT Champions Tour. Excel did not qualify for EMEA VCT Challengers Stage One, though it recently won the VRL Northern Europe Polaris Stage One in March.

“Despite some strong showings at the VRL Northern Europe and the Open VCT qualifier, we unfortunately did not meet our VCT ambitions for this season,” Excel said in an official statement. “This has resulted in the decision to move ozzy and elllement to our inactive roster. This is a decision that we believe is in the best interest of the team and our ongoing ambition to be present at VCT.”

Excel said “more updates will follow,” which could mean that the organization is close to signing two new players to complete its VALORANT squad.

Between ozzy and elllement, only the first commented on the benching on social media. Ozzy wrote on Twitter that he’s still under contract with Excel but has been allowed to explore other options and that he’s highly motivated. “I’d like to IGL but open to not leading, preferably smokes but open to initiator/sentinel,” the British player said.

Earlier today, FunPlus Phoenix parted ways with Kamil “baddyG” Graniczka. More teams are expected to adjust their rosters during and after VCT Masters One Reykjavík.