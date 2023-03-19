Everything you need to know about VCT Masters Tokyo 2023

The first and only VALORANT Masters tournament of the year is only a few months away.

The tournament will feature the best teams across the globe, with the top performers from the international leagues earning a spot to compete at the event. VCT Masters will be held in Tokyo, Japan, marking the first time an Asian country has held a major international VALORANT tournament.

The 12-team tournament will feature three teams from each international league to represent the major continents. The top three teams from the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific league will earn a spot at the event, while two teams from China will be invited, also.

VCT Masters Tokyo is set to be held at the TIPSTAR DOME CHIBA for the group stage and the majority of the bracket play. The tournament will finish off at the Makuhari Messe venue for the lower bracket final and the grand final.

JUST ANNOUNCED: 2023 VCT Masters Tokyo venues! pic.twitter.com/GqGfSKSTuk — Jake Sin @VCTPacific (@RiotJaker) March 19, 2023

The first leg of the tournament is set to take place from June 11 to June 21. The final stretch will continue from June 24, with the grand final on June 25.

Although the exact format is yet to be revealed, fans can likely expect a group stage into a double-elimination bracket. In this instance, there would be three groups of four teams, with the top two earning a spot in a double-elimination bracket. But this remains speculation.

The teams set to attend the event are yet to be determined. The top three teams from each international league will earn a spot, so teams will be finalized following the conclusion of the split on May 28.