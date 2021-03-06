European VALORANT players asked to not teabag or shoot dead enemies during VCT match

G2 Esports VALORANT player Patryk “paTiTek” Fabrowski posted a screenshot showing teams were asked not to teabag or shoot bodies during their VALORANT Champions Tour matches today.

Teabagging or shooting dead bodies is a way of rubbing in a kill or taunting enemy players after they're eliminated. Players of all skill levels do this to opponents, including professional players in competitive matches.

Some consider this behavior disrespectful and inappropriate, which led the tournament hosts to ask players not to do these actions during the broadcast.

Many players and community members were surprised by the request since it's a common part of most competitive games. This does not make it an appropriate thing to do, however, since it can be interpreted as unsportsmanlike conduct.

PaTiTek seemingly had other plans, however. The G2 pro posted a second clip of his teammate knifing an enemy player, which is another sign of disrespect. He took it a step further by teabagging the dead enemy and ignoring the request he received beforehand.

G2 ultimately lost their match against DfuseTeam and will not qualify for the first VCT Masters.

PaTiTek has not disclosed if there will be any repercussions for teabagging a body during the broadcast, but players will likely continue performing the action in professional matches. It is also unclear if players in all regions received the same message.