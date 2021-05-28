EUnited steps away from professional VALORANT scene

EUnited is moving on from the competitive VALORANT scene, according to ToKacey, the organization’s former VALORANT analyst and team manager.

ToKacey announced today that eUnited has left the VALORANT scene and dropped its entire roster. The team reportedly wants to stay together.

As of today, @eUnited has left the Valorant scene and dropped the whole roster.



Absolutely nothing but love towards the org, as they made my first professional stint in esports a great one and I thank them for the opportunity.



Team wants to stick together, LFO later. — Kyle "ToKacey" Stevens (@ToKacey) May 28, 2021

EUnited's VALORANT team has been somewhat lackluster and didn't record a significant win during its time in the scene. The team most recently finished in the fifth-through-ninth slot during the NSG: Summer Championship - Monthly May and its final match was a 2-0 loss against Rise. EUnited never made it into the top four of an event. This poor performance appears to be the reason for eUnited stepping away from professional VALORANT.

The eUnited roster features jmoh, scourge, and fiziq. It's unclear where the team will head next, but they're open to offers. None of the players have announced their departure, but the talented roster still has potential in the relatively young VALORANT scene.

Jmoh previously played with Immortals and was a part of the roster that made a decent run through the North American First Strike tournament. Fiziq also played with Luminosity, although for a brief period.

EUnited has not officially announced its departure from VALORANT, but the organization will likely make an announcement soon.

