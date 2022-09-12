Enzo’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

VALORANT player Enzo Mestari became Fnatic’s in-game leader last May, and the team has been thriving ever since.
The team earned the EMEA Stage two Challengers trophy the following month and placed in the top four of VCT Masters Copenhagen in July.
Enzo’s esports career began a long time before the release of VALORANT when he played competitive tournaments in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
The player utilizes his experience to guide Fnatic’s players, and mainly chooses agents like Sova, Viper, and Fade, to give support to his teammates.
Here is the list of his VALORANT settings, including his mouse sensitivity, crosshair settings, keybinds, and more.
Enzo’s full list of VALORANT settings
Mouse settings
|DPI
|800
|In-game Sensitivity
|0.5
|eDPI
|400
|Scoped Sensitivity
|1
|Polling Rate
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
Crosshair settings
Logitech G Pro X Superlight
|Color
|Red
|Inner Lines
|1 / 6 / 1 / 1
|Outlines
|On
|Outer Lines
|0 / 0 / 0 / 0
|Center Dot
|Off
|Fade / Movement / Firing Error
|Off / Off / Off
Key bindings
Razer Huntsman V2 Optical
|Crouch
|Left Ctrl
|Walk
|Left Shift
|Jump
|Space Bar
|Ability 1
|A (Q on English keyboard)
|Ability 2
|F
|Ability 3
|V
|Ultimate Ability
|X
Video settings
ZOWIE XL2546
|Material Quality
|Low
|Anti-Aliasing
|MSAA 2x
|Detail Quality
|Low
|Anisotropic Filtering
|2x
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|UI Quality
|Low
|Bloom
|Off
|Vignette
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Vsync
|Off
|First Person Shadows
|Off
Map settings
|Rotate
|Rotate
|Keep Player Centered
|On
|Minimap Size
|1.2
|Minimap Zoom
|0.9
|Minimap Vision Cones
|On
|Show Map Region Names
|Always