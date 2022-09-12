Enzo’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

VALORANT player Enzo Mestari became Fnatic’s in-game leader last May, and the team has been thriving ever since.

The team earned the EMEA Stage two Challengers trophy the following month and placed in the top four of VCT Masters Copenhagen in July.

Enzo’s esports career began a long time before the release of VALORANT when he played competitive tournaments in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The player utilizes his experience to guide Fnatic’s players, and mainly chooses agents like Sova, Viper, and Fade, to give support to his teammates.

Here is the list of his VALORANT settings, including his mouse sensitivity, crosshair settings, keybinds, and more.

Enzo’s full list of VALORANT settings

Mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.5 eDPI 400 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6

Crosshair settings

Color Red Inner Lines 1 / 6 / 1 / 1 Outlines On Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off / Off / Off Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Space Bar Ability 1 A (Q on English keyboard) Ability 2 F Ability 3 V Ultimate Ability X Razer Huntsman V2 Optical

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing MSAA 2x Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 2x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity Off UI Quality Low Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off ZOWIE XL2546

Map settings