Enzo’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

The French in-game leader has a standard setup.

Photo via Riot Games

VALORANT player Enzo Mestari became Fnatic’s in-game leader last May, and the team has been thriving ever since.

The team earned the EMEA Stage two Challengers trophy the following month and placed in the top four of VCT Masters Copenhagen in July.

Enzo’s esports career began a long time before the release of VALORANT when he played competitive tournaments in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The player utilizes his experience to guide Fnatic’s players, and mainly chooses agents like Sova, Viper, and Fade, to give support to his teammates.

Here is the list of his VALORANT settings, including his mouse sensitivity, crosshair settings, keybinds, and more.

Enzo’s full list of VALORANT settings

Mouse settings

DPI800In-game Sensitivity0.5
eDPI400Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6

Crosshair settings

ColorRedInner Lines1 / 6 / 1 / 1
OutlinesOnOuter Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot OffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff / Off / Off
Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpace Bar
Ability 1A (Q on English keyboard)
Ability 2F
Ability 3V
Ultimate AbilityX
Razer Huntsman V2 Optical

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingMSAA 2x
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering2x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOff
UI QualityLowBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
ZOWIE XL2546

Map settings

RotateRotate
Keep Player CenteredOn
Minimap Size1.2
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways