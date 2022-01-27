Evil Geniuses signs YaBoiDre, Jawgemo, and Reformed to VALORANT roster just hours before NA VCT qualifiers

With only hours to spare before the start of the first NA VCT 2022 open qualifier, the Evil Geniuses organization announced the additions of Diondre “YaBoiDre” Bond, Alexander “jawgemo” Mor, and Jeffrey “Reformed” Lu to its VALORANT roster.

The trio joins the already signed Mike “pho” Panza and Kelden “Boostio” Pupello under the coaching leadership of former team captain and CS:GO pro Christine “potter” Chi. Both roca and BRANTED are currently inactive.

The addition of YaBoiDre to the starting roster is a huge acquisition for EG. YaBoiDre was a driving force for the beastcoast roster prior to the start of VCT 2021. And after he joined Luminosity, he had several breakout performances at Challengers events against some of the top NA teams while playing duelist. When LG’s year ended, the organization released several of his teammates before he asked to be moved to the inactive roster to pursue new opportunities. He’s been playing on Sova in recent NSG events.

Joining YaBoiDre are two younger, somewhat unproven names in jawgemo and Reformed. Jawgemo joined T1 Academy this past November but only played a couple dozen matches with them, mostly on Jett. Reformed has been trialing with EG since late October, primarily playing sentinel agents with the occasional Viper game thrown in.

EG is looking to improve its standing in VALORANT after an uninspiring first year. The organization famously signed the first mixed roster in NA but struggled to make any waves in VCT events and the entire original roster was gone just nine months later (except for potter, who moved to the head coach role).

EG will play an unsigned roster called Asian Ravioli in the first round of the first NA VCT open qualifier for 2022.