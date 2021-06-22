Ec1s and shéd reportedly team up for upcoming VCT Europe Stage 3

Former Team Liquid VALORANT in-game leader Adam “ec1s” Eccles and Finnish player Jani “shéd” Marjanen have reportedly joined NoPoaching, a team that’s looking for an organization and will compete in VCT Europe Stage Three.

NoPoaching is a mixed European team that also fields other known VALORANT players such as former Fnatic pro Kostas “tsack” Theodoropoulo, former OG player Dragan “elllement” Milanović, and former G2 stand-in Oscar “ozzy” Scott. They’re coached by former Team Queso player Alex “goked” Kie and have been playing together since May. Their full roster can be seen on the VCT’s sign-up page and sources confirmed it to Upcomer reporter George Geddes.

Well just as I was about to push publish both ec1s and shéd have been listed under the NoPoaching roster, sources can confirm this is the new roster.



They'll join the unsigned trio of

– Ozzy (fmr. G2 stand-in)

– Tsack (fmr. Fnatic)

– elllement (fmr. OG) pic.twitter.com/uRQaVszREs — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) June 22, 2021

NoPoaching’s roster had been depleted to just three players after Benjamin “vicious” Guilotte and Muhammad “Moe40” Hariff departed, with the latter signing a contract with Excel Esports less than two weeks after.

Ec1s was the captain of the fish123 roster that won some European events in the early stages of competitive VALORANT and later signed with Liquid. He played for the giant esports organization from August 2020 to February 2021 and most notably guided them to a runners-up finish at the Red Bull Home Ground event in January.

Shéd, on the other hand, was on the brink of joining OG’s VALORANT team but the deal fell through. So far, the 23-year-old has played with VASTA Gaming, No Chance, HSDIRR, and fastmix.

Depending on the results NoPoaching achieve in their upcoming tournaments, we’ll see whether they’ll stay together and find an organization or if they’ll eventually go their separate ways.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.