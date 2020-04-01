Dr Disrespect trolls April Fools’ Day with well-made VALORANT skin concept

The hype around VALORANT is real heading into the closed beta next weekend and Dr Disrespect combined his excitement with some April Fools’ Day fun to make an amazing fake skin concept.

The Doc tweeted out the incredibly well-made skin image today, teasing that it’s an “exclusive day 1 hero skin when you subscribe” to his Twitch channel. It’s obviously fake and subbing to him gets you nothing besides Twitch emotes, but the image itself is gorgeous.

DOC /// U.S.A.

"They always peek one more time."#VALORANT



Exclusive Day 1 hero skin when you subscribe to https://t.co/bHsMu8hnlN pic.twitter.com/bB3mZrOuFf — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) April 1, 2020

The style of the image perfectly matches the teaser images that Riot has been posting for the game’s playable characters. It looks so accurate that it’s hard to blame anyone for thinking it’s real. But it is April Fools’ Day, after all.

Riot has said that VALORANT won’t be adding hero skins at all, though. The cosmetics will be for things like weapon skins, charms, and sprays.

If Riot takes VALORANT down the path of adding streamer-related loot or hero skins, this cosmetic should be near the top of the priority list. It probably won’t happen, but we can dream.

Just imagine the voice lines that this character would spew. Oh, the possibilities are endless.