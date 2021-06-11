Derke’s VALORANT settings: Keybinds, crosshair, and mouse sensitivity

The young pro is on the come up.

Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev is a professional VALORANT player on Fnatic’s roster who primarily plays Jett and Sova.

Despite being just 18 years old, the Finnish-Russian player has been a pro gamer since 2018. Prior to switching to VALORANT in February, Derke played professional CS:GO for SkitLite and KOVA Esports under the name “Derkeps.”

Since joining Fnatic’s VALORANT team, Derke finished second at the VCT Stage Two Masters in Reykjavik. The team also placed first in the VCT Europe Stage Two Challengers Two tournament.

He might be young, but there’s a lot that casual and competitive players can learn from both Derke’s gameplay and his settings.

Keybinds

Primary Weapon

1 Secondary Weapon

2 Melee Weapon

3 Ability 1

C Ability 2

Q Ability 3

E Use Object

F Equip Spike

4 Ultimate

X

Sensitivity

DPI

400 In-Game Sens

0.74 eDPI

296 Polling Rate

1000 Scoped Sens

6 Windows Sens

6

Crosshair

Color

White Center Dot

On Outlines

On Opacity

1 Thickness

1 Dot Opacity

0.88

