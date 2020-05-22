VALORANT is a character-based tactical shooter that borrows heavily from games like Counter-Strike and Overwatch. But while abilities are a major factor in the game, guns are more important.

Understanding which gun to buy in VALORANT and when to buy it has huge implications on your gameplay.

There’s a total of 17 guns available to use in VALORANT’s closed beta, each with their own individual strength and set of stats. There are sidearms, SMGs, shotguns, rifles, snipers, and heavy guns.

Here’s a weapon stats chart to help you learn about all the guns in VALORANT.

Sidearms

Image via Riot Games

Sidearms are generally reserved for eco rounds, but they can deal a considerable amount of damage in certain situations. The Ghost and Sheriff are the two strongest sidearms and can each inflict over 100 damage with a headshot.

Gun Cost Stats (penetration) Head Body Legs and arms Dropoff distance Classic Free 6.75/2.22 (low) 78/66 26/22 22/18 30m Shorty 200 3.3 (low) 36/24/9 2/8/3 12/8/3 9-15m Frenzy 400 10 (low) 78/63 26/21 22/17 20m Ghost 500 6.75 (medium) 105/88 30/25 26/21 30m Sheriff 800 4 (high) 160/145 55/50 47/43 30m

SMGs

Image via Riot Games

Submachine guns are a cheap alternative to rifles. They can be bought immediately after a pistol round or on a force buy. The Spectre, in particular, does a good amount of damage. At close range, it can easily take out opponents.

Gun Cost Stats (penetration) Head Body Legs and arms Dropoff distance Stinger 1000 18/4 (low) 67/62 27/25 23/21 20m Spectre 1600 13.33 (medium) 78/66 26/22 22/18 20m

Shotguns

Image via Riot Games

Shotguns are typically used in a force buy scenario when things are looking bleak. At close range, they deal deadly damage. The Judge can mow down several enemies. At long range, though, they leave much to be desired.

Gun Cost Stats (penetration) Head Body Legs and arms Dropoff distance Bucky 900 1.1 (low) 44/34/18 22/17/9 19/14/8 8-12m Judge 1500 3.5 (medium) 34/26/20 17/13/9 14/11/9 10-15m

Rifles

Image via Riot Games

Rifles are generally considered the best guns in the game. The Bulldog, Guardian, Phantom, and Vandal can each take out an enemy with just a shot or two. The Phantom and Vandal, though, stand out in terms of damage and consistency.

Gun Cost Stats (penetration) Head Body Legs and arms Dropoff distance Bulldog 2100 9.15/4 (medium) 116 35 30 N/A Guardian 2700 6.5 (medium) 195 65 49 N/A Phantom 2900 11/9.9 (medium) 156/140/124 39/30/26 33/30/26 15-30m Vandal 2900 9.25/8.32 (medium) 156 39 33 N/A

Snipers

Snipers can inflict the most damage in the game. The Operator is a powerful gun and should never be underestimated at long range. It’s expensive, though, and can be a risky buy.

Image via Riot Games

Gun Cost Stats (penetration) Head Body Legs and arms Dropoff distance Marshal 1100 1.5/1.2 (medium) 202 101 85 N/A Operator 4500 0.75/0.75 (high) 255 50 127 N/A

Heavy

Image via Riot Games

Heavy guns are bullet hoses. They take some time to ramp up, but once they get going, they have the potential to kill multiple enemies. They’re not accurate but their large ammo clips mean they don’t have to be.