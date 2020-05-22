VALORANT is a character-based tactical shooter that borrows heavily from games like Counter-Strike and Overwatch. But while abilities are a major factor in the game, guns are more important.
Understanding which gun to buy in VALORANT and when to buy it has huge implications on your gameplay.
There’s a total of 17 guns available to use in VALORANT’s closed beta, each with their own individual strength and set of stats. There are sidearms, SMGs, shotguns, rifles, snipers, and heavy guns.
Here’s a weapon stats chart to help you learn about all the guns in VALORANT.
Sidearms
Sidearms are generally reserved for eco rounds, but they can deal a considerable amount of damage in certain situations. The Ghost and Sheriff are the two strongest sidearms and can each inflict over 100 damage with a headshot.
|Gun
|Cost
|Stats (penetration)
|Head
|Body
|Legs and arms
|Dropoff distance
|Classic
|Free
|6.75/2.22 (low)
|78/66
|26/22
|22/18
|30m
|Shorty
|200
|3.3 (low)
|36/24/9
|2/8/3
|12/8/3
|9-15m
|Frenzy
|400
|10 (low)
|78/63
|26/21
|22/17
|20m
|Ghost
|500
|6.75 (medium)
|105/88
|30/25
|26/21
|30m
|Sheriff
|800
|4 (high)
|160/145
|55/50
|47/43
|30m
SMGs
Submachine guns are a cheap alternative to rifles. They can be bought immediately after a pistol round or on a force buy. The Spectre, in particular, does a good amount of damage. At close range, it can easily take out opponents.
|Gun
|Cost
|Stats (penetration)
|Head
|Body
|Legs and arms
|Dropoff distance
|Stinger
|1000
|18/4 (low)
|67/62
|27/25
|23/21
|20m
|Spectre
|1600
|13.33 (medium)
|78/66
|26/22
|22/18
|20m
Shotguns
Shotguns are typically used in a force buy scenario when things are looking bleak. At close range, they deal deadly damage. The Judge can mow down several enemies. At long range, though, they leave much to be desired.
|Gun
|Cost
|Stats (penetration)
|Head
|Body
|Legs and arms
|Dropoff distance
|Bucky
|900
|1.1 (low)
|44/34/18
|22/17/9
|19/14/8
|8-12m
|Judge
|1500
|3.5 (medium)
|34/26/20
|17/13/9
|14/11/9
|10-15m
Rifles
Rifles are generally considered the best guns in the game. The Bulldog, Guardian, Phantom, and Vandal can each take out an enemy with just a shot or two. The Phantom and Vandal, though, stand out in terms of damage and consistency.
|Gun
|Cost
|Stats (penetration)
|Head
|Body
|Legs and arms
|Dropoff distance
|Bulldog
|2100
|9.15/4 (medium)
|116
|35
|30
|N/A
|Guardian
|2700
|6.5 (medium)
|195
|65
|49
|N/A
|Phantom
|2900
|11/9.9 (medium)
|156/140/124
|39/30/26
|33/30/26
|15-30m
|Vandal
|2900
|9.25/8.32 (medium)
|156
|39
|33
|N/A
Snipers
Snipers can inflict the most damage in the game. The Operator is a powerful gun and should never be underestimated at long range. It’s expensive, though, and can be a risky buy.
|Gun
|Cost
|Stats (penetration)
|Head
|Body
|Legs and arms
|Dropoff distance
|Marshal
|1100
|1.5/1.2 (medium)
|202
|101
|85
|N/A
|Operator
|4500
|0.75/0.75 (high)
|255
|50
|127
|N/A
Heavy
Heavy guns are bullet hoses. They take some time to ramp up, but once they get going, they have the potential to kill multiple enemies. They’re not accurate but their large ammo clips mean they don’t have to be.
|Gun
|Cost
|Stats (penetration)
|Head
|Body
|Legs and arms
|Dropoff distance
|Ares
|1700
|10/13 (high)
|72/67
|30/28
|25/23
|30m
|Odin
|3200
|12/15.6 (high)
|95/77
|50
|32/26
|30m