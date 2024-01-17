Cypher Turret? VALORANT players reminisce about long-lost features

As of Episode Eight, VALORANT is probably at its most balanced since its release in 2020. Yet, players can’t seem to help themselves from reminiscing about its broken early stage.

On Jan. 16, a player stirred up a nostalgic discussion on Reddit by encouraging the community to talk about deleted VALORANT features that were fun. From Jett’s Bladestorm resetting after the burst attack to Cypher’s broken Spycam bug, players took the chance to lay down everything they missed from the past.

Remember this? Image via Youtube/Jonal Gaming

Of course, Cypher’s infamous camera bug took the popularity trophy, with several players recalling how funny it was to dumbfound enemies with a hidden, infinite-ammo weapon in the camera. One player referred to it as the “Cypher Turret,” and I don’t think there’s a name more apt than this.

Jett’s old, game-breaking kit got several mentions as well. Players recalled her having three lingering smokes, two updrafts, an insta-activating dash, and potent blades that resembled a shotgun when used in the right-click mode.

VALORANT players also mentioned Chamber’s ridiculous Rendezvous that allowed him to teleport from one site to another with zero consequences, Reyna featuring four soul orbs, Killjoy’s abilities remaining active even after her death, Breach and Skye having three flashes, Omen being able to use glitches to make unthinkable teleport moves, and whatnot. All of these were nerfed or fixed—and thank God they were for the sake of VALORANT’s competitive integrity.

Besides agent capabilities and bugs, players also recollected two popular modes—Snowball Fight and Replication—that were removed randomly and never added back to VALORANT. For those unaware, Snowball Fight involved players hitting enemies with snowballs that could be deployed using a Brimstone Incendiary-like launcher, while Replication had five players playing the same agent on a team. As popular as these modes were, Riot never explained why it didn’t bring them back.

While the game modes were harmless and definitely deserve a comeback, the old VALORANT agent features are better left out of the game.