Cypher player discovers two Spycam spots on Haven

A VALORANT player found two useful new spots for Cypher’s Spycam on Haven that provide excellent views of A and C sites and can be tough to find or counter.

Players can place a camera on an awning to the right of A Heaven with a lineup from the window. If done correctly, they will have a view of the entire site and can even catch a glimpse of B site. The second spot tucks Cypher’s camera into the corner of C site, above the entrance to Garage. This placement can help teams retake the site since it provides a clear view of almost every corner, and it can also help secure easy picks.

Both spots require a precise lineup to place the camera, but players can master the technique with a bit of practice. Players should use these spots sparingly in matches and avoid activating their cameras for an extended period of time to decrease the chances of detection.

Cypher’s Spycam is an excellent ability that can help players track enemy movement without putting themselves in danger. The camera stays active for a long time, and a well-hidden camera can be a game-changer, especially if enemies can’t find it. There are several spots on every map where Cypher players can set down their cameras with specific lineups, and learning these locations can significantly increase your chance of winning.

